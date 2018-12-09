Maryam Island Set to Boost Property Investments in Sharjah

Maryam Island is a major development spreading across 460,000 sqm, offering unparalleled views of the Arabian Gulf and Sharjah’s downtown skyline.

Through its participation in Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 as an exhibitor and Platinum Sponsor, Eagle Hills Sharjah is set to present Maryam Island’s premium lifestyle offering and lucrative investment opportunities, contributing to the rise of the property sector in Sharjah.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 will be held on 10 - 11 December 2018 at Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre. During the event, Eagle Hills Sharjah will showcase Maryam Island’s residential, hospitality, retail and lifestyle offerings to potential customers and investors from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills, said: “Eagle Hills Sharjah is committed to raising the profile of Sharjah’s property investment market, and we are keen to engage in innovative ways to further promote the sector. Our strategic presence at Sharjah FDI Forum 2018 aims to shed light on the latest developments and the progress of our projects here in the Emirate, which have been attracting key investors from local, regional and international markets. We are confident that the forum will be an ideal venue to increase our market reach, while promoting Sharjah as an ideal residential and tourism destination.”

Sharjah FDI Forum aims to discuss future socio-economic developments in the Emirate and the rapid transformations in the global economy. The event will further explore the innovative solutions and technologies that could boost the Emirate’s competitiveness and attract sustainable investments.

Eagle Hills Sharjah is a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills, an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company. The company is developing three major projects in Sharjah; Maryam Island, Kalba Waterfront and Palace Al Khan, all of which are poised to further diversify Sharjah’s economy and create new employment opportunities, as well as boost local and international tourism and investments in the Emirate.