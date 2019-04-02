Mastercard Wins ‘Future of Payments Company of the Year’ Accolade As the Region’s Most Trusted Technology Partner

Mastercard has won the title of ‘Future of Payments Company of the Year’.

Mastercard has won the title of ‘Future of Payments Company of the Year’ at the inaugural 2019 Arabian Business Technology Awards. The award was given in recognition of Mastercard’s continuous innovation to realizing the future of payment technologies across the Middle East and North Africa and reimagining the consumer payment experience with cutting-edge solutions.

As part of its goal to positively impact the lives of millions of people and enabling communities to move towards more advanced, digital economies, Mastercard has developed and launched several technology ‘global-firsts’ across the region and celebrated numerous milestones over the past year.

These include the company signing on as Expo 2020 Dubai’s official technology partner, with the mission to bring the latest in payments innovation for the expected 25 million visits for one of the world’s largest events. Additionally, in 2018, Mastercard enabled the expansion of ecommerce in Saudi Arabia by strategically partnering with mada, launching the region’s first commercially available biometric payment solution in Kuwait, and accelerating the adoption of digital wallets and mobile payments solutions throughout the GCC.

Speaking on the win, Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, MEA, Mastercard said: “This award is a testament to the confidence our partners continue to put in our brand, products, and solutions. For more than 30 years, we've been using our technology and expertise to make payments safer, simpler and more secure across the region.”

The 2019 Arabian Business Technology Awards ceremony took place at Jumeirah Emirates Towers on March 31st.

The picture is a courtesy of ITP: Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, MEA, Mastercard and Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President, Digital and Labs, MEA, Mastercard.