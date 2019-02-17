Mercedes-Benz Mobile Service Truck and ‘Flying Doctor’ From Germany Head to Oman Avenues Mall to Carry out Free Vehicle Safety Checks

the Mercedes-Benz Mobile Service Truck breaks the barrier of a fixed location, providing a facility similar to any Mercedes-Benz workshop.

Mercedes-Benz experts are taking to the road to bring their services to drivers in the Sultanate. As part of its regional roadshow, the Mercedes-Benz Mobile Service Truck and Flying Doctor from Germany will be offering a 10-point Vehicle Safety Check to customers at Oman Avenues Mall between February 21 to February 23 from 10.00am to 5.30pm. Ensuring drivers get the best out of their vehicles, the safety checks, which include engine oil, coolant fluid and brake fluid levels, windscreen wipers condition, battery levels, tires, brake pads and discs, a visual check of suspension components and a diagnostic computer assessment are available on all models registered between January 1, 2013 and January 1, 2016

Lawrence Good, Chief Executive Officer at Mercedes-Benz Oman said, "Safety is our number one priority at Mercedes-Benz, which is why we are excited to offer this one-of-a-kind Service Truck in Oman. We understand the hassle of having to drop off your car for checks and therefore are brining our service to customers. Taking approximatly 15 minutes, drivers can conveniently leave their cars for inspection while they go shopping and can rest-assured that once done they will ensjoy a safe and stress-free driving experience."

A service on wheels, the Mercedes-Benz Mobile Service Truck breaks the barrier of a fixed location, providing a facility similar to any Mercedes-Benz workshop. The ‘Flying Doctor’, a trained Mercedes-Benz expert at the Mercedes-Benz Mobile Service Truck will be available to carry out a hands-on free 10 Point Vehicle Safety Check on engine oil, coolant fluid, brake and battery fluid levels as well as inspections on windscreen wipers, tires, brake pads and discs and visual checks of suspension components and diagnostic computer tests. Vehicles registered between January 1, 2013 and January 1, 2016 can be brought to Oman Avenue’s Mall parking area between February 21st and 23rd 2019 from 10:00am to 5:30pm for their free check-up.

To avoid disappointment call 80079777 today to book your 10-point Mercedes-Benz vehicle safety check appointment in advance.