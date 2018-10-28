Mercedes-Benz Oman Allows Customers to Drive Away With More Before End of Year

Mercedes-Benz Oman- PC Sales Q4 Tactical Campaign

Continuing to deliver attractive offers on its range of sedans and SUVs, Mercedes-Benz Oman is making it more rewarding than ever to drive off in a brand-new car. From the 28th October until the 27th December 2018, drivers who purchase a new vehicle can enjoy a number of value-added benefits including 2 years or 30,000 km service package, 3 years unlimited mileage warranty, 3 years MOBILO on road assistance, free registration for the first year as well as a complimentary gift from the Mercedes-Benz Lifestyle Collection. This offer is available on select stock including the A 250, GLA 250, CLA 250, E 200, E 350, S 450 L, GLC 250 Coupé, GLS 500 as well as Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupé and Mercedes-AMG 63 S 4MATIC Coupé.

“Mercedes-Benz vehicles leave nothing to be desired. We provide a journey with no compromises and this is part of our commitment to deliver nothing but the best to our customers,” said Lawrence Good, CEO at Mercedes-Benz Oman. “With something for everyone, our range of vehicles allow customers to select the perfect choice for every driver. From luxury sedans to sporty coupés and SUVs, we promise our customers a one of a kind experience; always.”

This competitive offer is available on a select range of vehicles including the compact leader A 250, the sporty CLA 250, the breath-taking S 450 L, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 in addition to the distinct E 200 and E 350. A range of SUVs is also included in the offer starting with the GLA 250, GLC 250 Coupé, GLS 500 as well as Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupé and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic Coupé. In addition to driving away with vehicles known for their outstanding performance and stylish designs, drivers will enjoy 2 years or a 30,000km service package, 3 years unlimited mileage warranty, and 3 years MOBILO on road assistance. The offer also includes free registration for the first year as well as a complementary gift from the Mercedes-Benz Lifestyle Collection.

Available on selected stock only, the offer which runs from the 28th of October until the 27th of December 2018 excludes the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Facelift and Tactical editions. For more information or to book a test drive, visit the Mercedes-Benz showroom or call 80077333.