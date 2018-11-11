Mercedes-Benz Oman Host Its Second ‘She’s Mercedes’ Service Event

Mercedes-Benz Oman, Shes Mercedes Service Event

Building on the success of the first ‘She’s Mercedes’ Service Event earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz Oman hosted its second women only safety and service event at its showroom in Muscat. Aiming to empower their female drivers with the knowledge they need to drive their vehicles in utmost confidence, the workshop included talks on; how to check tire pressure, what to do in case of a breakdown, the importance of service as well as live ‘Smart Repair’ demonstrations on painless dent removal and more.

“It is important for our female customers to know how to get the best from their vehicle and with that comes the essence of maintaining a regular service. We know that women lead the busiest of lives, whether they are career driven, full-time mothers, or both, they need a car that will provide them with a safe, reliable and efficient drive. We therefore saw an opportunity to organise an informative session for women, to ensure their vehicles will keep up with their day-to-day lives,” said Lawrence Good, Mercedes-Benz Oman CEO.

A global initiative, ‘She’s Mercedes’ was inspired by Bertha Benz, Karl Benz's wife, a visionary woman and an automotive pioneer who undertook the first long-distance car ride in history. Her daring validation of the automobile concept paved the way for the Mercedes-Benz success story. It is also her bold courage that encouraged strength and innovation amongst successful women over the years and is what gave birth to the notion that the power of minds can affect excellence. Transcending the centuries today, the ‘She’s Mercedes’ Service Event provides a platform to connect women and give them the opportunity to share opinions, experiences, exchange ideas and spark conversations that will drive their ambitious.

Checking tire pressure was one of the priorities on the evening’s agenda, whereby Mercedes-Benz Service representatives talked about the importance of maintaining the correct tire pressure especially when driving on some of Oman’s uneven terrain. Another key discussion, popular amongst the guests, was the breakdown procedure. In fact, answering to increased inquiries from its customers, Mercedes-Benz Oman recently launched a series of videos with a step-by-step guide on the various safety and alert features within the Mercedes-Benz vehicles, including breakdown procedures.

Guests also had the opportunity to learn about all the new features on some of Mercedes-Benz‘s latest models, including the new breath-taking S-Class Coupé, and S-Class Cabriolet, the dynamic and feisty all new A-Class, as well the intuative E-Class and extensive range of SUVs.

