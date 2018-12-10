Mercedes-Benz Oman Offers Up to 25 Percent Off on the Mercedes-AMG G 63

Customers can drive into the New Year in a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G 63.

Mercedes-Benz Oman is making it easier for customers to join its exclusive AMG community by offering 20%-25% reductions on the 2017 and 2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63. From 9th December 2018 until 8th February 2019, drivers purchasing a Mercedes-AMG G 63 can save up to OMR 17,000 on their new vehicle and cruise the country with power and grace.

“Regardless of where the Mercedes-AMG G 63 goes, it is constantly met with awe. Promising the utmost highest standards, the vehicle is in a class of its own,” said Lawrence Good, CEO at Mercedes-Benz Oman. “We believe in offering our drivers ‘the best or nothing’ and this vehicle that is the perfect choice. With its unique ability to effortlessly travel anywhere and impress anyone, the iconic design always makes a confident statement of elegance, perfection, and power.”

Customers can drive into the New Year in a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G 63. The 2017 and 2018 models offer true perfection and power, with a powerful handcrafted V8 5.5L engine with 420kw at 5,500 rpm. With its impressive and expressive exterior design, it continues to deliver outstanding off-road capabilities, combined with comfort and unparalleled performance in a class of its own.

From 9th December 2018 until 8th February 2019, customers can save 20%-25% on the 2017 and 2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63, an amount equal to a saving of OMR 14,000 to OMR 17,000. Available strictly on stock vehicles only. For more information, contact the Mercedes-Benz expert sales team on 80077333.