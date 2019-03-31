Mercedes-Benz Oman Offers Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles With Perfect Balance of Engineering Excellence and Performance

Mercedes-Benz Oman Pre-Owned Certified Cars.

Follow > Disable alert for Coupé Follow >

The perfect balance of engineering excellence and performance, Mercedes-Benz Oman’s line up of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles continue to deliver ‘The best or nothing’. Starting April 1st 2019, drivers can take advantage of fantastic offers on the most in demand vehicles including the C-Class 180 (model year 2017) from OMR 13,995, the CLA 250 4MATIC (model year 2018) from OMR 15,995 and the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC (model year 2018) from OMR 19,995. Also included in the line-up of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles is the popular GLS 500 4MATIC (model year 2017) from OMR 35,495, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé (model year 2018) from OMR 35,995 and the exhilarating Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupé (model year 2017) from OMR 40,995.

“Mercedes-Benz Oman’s Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles offer drivers the luxury and superior engineering of a Mercedes-Benz. With a stringent criteria and a rigorous 165-point inspection, these vehicles meet the Mercedes-Benz’s quality standards and carry high mechanical, electrical, comfort, and safety conditions synonymous with such an iconic brand,” said Lawrence Good, Mercedes-Benz Oman CEO. “But more than that, it welcomes drivers into the Mercedes-Benz family and everything that comes with it. So whether it's an exhilarating drive or seeking luxury and comfort, these cars offer customers everything for the journey that lie ahead of them.”

With competitive prices available starting April 1st 2019, now is the time to get behind a superior engineered vehicle with factory backed assurance in addition to a minimum 12-month warranty, 24hrs roadside assistance (selected vehicles only), and a full service history. Service packages and finance options are also available upon request. Ensuring vehicles enjoy the highest standard of mechanical, electrical, comfort, and safety conditions, all vehicles undergo a multi-point inspection by specialist Mercedes-Benz technicians following which only certified cars are displayed at the Mercedes-Benz Oman authorized dealership.

The fantastic range of vehicles includes powerful and dynamic sedans such as the C-Class 180 in Citrine Brown with silk beige and black ARTICO man-made leather (model year 2017, 12,500 km) from OMR 13,995, the CLA 250 4MATIC (model year 2018, 18,000 km) from OMR 15,995 in a striking Polar Silver together with black RED CUT perforated leather. With a big and bold design, drivers can enjoy the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC (model year 2018, 3,000 km) in Cirrus White with black RED CUT perforated leather from OMR 19,995.

SUV lovers can take another powerful step forward getting behind the wheel of the favored GLS 500 4MATIC (model year 2017, 17,200 km) in a sleek Obsidian Black and a silk ginger beige interior with espresso leather from OMR 35,495. As well as the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé (model year 2018, 4,800 km) in a luminescent Iridium Silver Metallic and a two-tone exclusive Nappa leather in black/red pepper from OMR 35,995. The thrilling Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupé (model year 2017, 13,450 km) with a Selenite Grey exterior and an exclusive Nappa leather AMG S-model black trim is available from OMR 40,990.

For those looking to own a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned, these models are available for test drives at the Mercedes-Benz Oman Showroom in Muscat. With limited stock available, book a test drive or find out more by contacting our expert sales team on 80077333.