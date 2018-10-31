Mercedes-Benz Oman Offers Health Checks on Actros Trucks in Suhar

Mercedes-Benz Oman - Actros Health Check Sohar

Ensuring the continuity of its customer’s Actros Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Oman is offering an exclusive Actros Health Check in Suhar from the 11th -15th November 2018. At OMR 98 for the Actros 6-cylinder engines and OMR 105 for the Actros 8-cylinder engines, the comprehensive health check package includes an engine oil (mineral oil) and filter change, replacement of diesel filter, with a check for oil leaks on major components, as well as a check and adjustment of fluid levels. Also included in the package is the retightening of lug nuts on two/three axles, a diagnostic check-up of the vehicle’s electrical system, a multi-point inspection and an engine compression. Going beyond the simple servicing of vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Actros Health Check will also aim to keep vehicles and their drivers in the best shape with a vehicle washing and greasing as well as specialized driver training available upon request.

“Engineered like no other commercial vehicle in the world, the Actros needs to be cared for in the highest standard, by trained Mercedes-Benz technicians,” said Gary Brown, Mercedes-Benz Oman Commercial Vehicles General Manager. “Offering comprehensive vehicle health checks at competitive fixed rates is part of our commitment to ensure our customers enjoy superior performance and service at every stage of their vehicle ownership.”

Due to the popularity of the Mercedes-Benz Actros Health Check, it is advised to book appointments in advance by calling 91397950 or emailing younis.alfarsi@mercedes-benz.co.om to avoid disappointment.

With a rigorous prioritization of providing all Customers with the very best Customer experience, Mercedes-Benz Oman Commercial Vehicles offers an unrivalled range of tailor-made and reliable transport solutions, local service and parts supply throughout the wide national network of Mercedes-Benz Branches, as well as expert technical and driver support.