Mercedes-Benz Oman Shows Customers All They Need With V-Class at Oman Avenues Mall

Showcasing comfort and luxury on a whole new level, Mercedes-Benz Oman will be displaying its award-winning V-Class at Oman Avenues Mall from November 8th to 18th 2018. Starting from OMR 23,500, this multi-faceted vehicle was developed with a feel for driving pleasure and dynamism, bringing a pure love of life to the roads whether escorting business VIPs or accommodating large families.

“We continuously strive to provide customers with ‘the best or nothing’. With that in mind, the V-Class’s universal concept provides precisely the right solution for everyone and every situation,” said Lawrence Good, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Oman. “Since its debut in Oman last year, this vehicle has proven its metal time and again, thanks to its exceptional design, technical innovations, and intelligent drive. Simply put, it is all customers want in a daily commuter vehicle.”

Starting from OMR 23,500, the V-Class is a larger more functional sedan, with a seating concept that is both flexible and comfortable for up to eight people. With four individual luxury seats installed as standard in the rear, the incredibly versatile vehicle comes in a number of alternatives to increase its potential capacity. In addition, it can be fitted with one or even two rows of three-seater benches allowing for more passengers to travel together in safety and comfort.

A safety leader, the V-Class comes equipped with a comprehensive range of assistance systems to take the strain off the driver and lend support in critical situations. The intelligent technologies include the DISTRONIC Distance Pilot to automatically maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front; Blind Spot Assist can help to avoid accidents when changing lane; Lane keeping Assist function can help prevent accidents due to the vehicle unintentionally leaving its lane; COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST combines a proximity and collision warning with the BAS PRO brake assist function; Crosswind Assist, Traffic Sign Assist and Active Parking Assist.

Combined with an attractive design and an easily adaptable interior that is unmistakably cozy and luxurious, the V-Class offers everything the heart desires. Designed for the joys and challenges of life, the V-Class delivers down to the smallest detail.