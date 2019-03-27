Microsoft Ignite Tour arrives in Dubai to ‘deepen expertise’ of region’s IT professionals

Microsoft has long dedicated itself to the upskilling of the region’s students and professionals.

More than 3,200 technology enthusiasts from across the Middle East and Africa gathered in Dubai today for Microsoft’s Ignite conference. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the two-day event taking place on 27-28 March, offers upwards of 100 workshops and more than 350 globally renowned experts to delegates looking to expand their skillsets or discuss important issues facing the technology industry.

The Microsoft Ignite Tour is focused on assembling developers and IT professionals to learn, explore and connect with the community and gain practical insights into the future of areas in technology such as cloud, data, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

“Microsoft’s mission is to help every individual and organisation on the planet to achieve more,” said Sayed Hashish, Regional General Manager, Microsoft Gulf. “Microsoft Ignite – The Tour Dubai, is a platform for the region’s innovators to grow their skill-bases as they continue to use digital transformation to engage customers, empower employees, optimise operations and reinvent products, services and business models. It has always been a pleasure to hear from a wide array of technology professionals on the challenges they face, and to help them overcome those obstacles by evolving their skills and deepening their expertise.”

Microsoft has long dedicated itself to the upskilling of the region’s students and professionals. Last year the company’s Cloud Society programme partnered with the One Million Arab Coders initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to prepare young Arabs for the world’s digital future. Microsoft’s training track went live at the beginning of this month, resulting in 18,000 new Cloud Society members from the GCC, 89,000 course enrolments and 4,400 new certified professionals.

Learning paths open to Microsoft Ignite | The Tour - Dubai delegates include: Azure fundamentals; building and maintaining Azure hybrid environments; developing Microsoft 365 applications and integrations; building and migrating applications to the cloud; and securing digital estates. Attendees can also schedule one-to-one meetings with Microsoft engineers, regional developers, entrepreneurs and tech professionals.

Another focus of the Ignite Tour’s Dubai stopover is the Diversity and Technology track, which explores how diverse and inclusive workplaces can be a springboard, not only for corporate success, but for job creation and GDP growth. Ignite attendees will get the chance to unlock their own potential for promoting diversity-and-inclusion initiatives within their own organisations when they hear from industry specialists with track records on making a difference.

“When employees know that their contributions will be recognised and appreciated regardless of their background or circumstances, they are more likely to become innovators, which can only be good news for their employers and society at large,” said Hashish, Microsoft Gulf. “Diversity and inclusion are a key part of our evolving culture at Microsoft and we are keenly focused on attracting, recruiting, and retaining diverse talent in the tech space.”