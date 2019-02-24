Microsoft Unveils Three New Devices of Award-Winning Surface Family for UAE Market

Professional powerhouse Surface Pro 6, student-friendly Surface Laptop 2 and Creative-oriented Surface Studio 2, and launched together to help UAE innovators achieve more

Microsoft today introduced the raw power and versatility of the next generation of Surface devices to the UAE market, launching three exciting products to cover the widest array of use cases yet. The creative powerhouse of the Surface Studio 2, and the ultralight productivity accelerators of the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2.

“The UAE is home to many industries and professions, each with its own unique requirements for a great productivity device,” said Anca Ventura, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Surface, Microsoft Gulf. We build each Surface with that in mind – to allow creativity and innovation to flow uninterrupted by the technology that facilitates it. A lot of passion goes into the design and engineering of our award-winning Surface family, and not just from our own teams – we listen to our users and incorporate their feedback into each device, so we can make products that empower people to dream big and achieve more.”

Surface Pro 6

For that extra little punch in a fast-paced work environment, the ultralight, adaptable Surface Pro 6 will come through for you. It has been meticulously engineered for mobile salesforces, entrepreneurs, educators and those working in the FSI and government sectors. Surface Pro 6 is a cauldron of power, running on the latest 8th-generation Intel® Quad Core™ processor. It is more than 67% faster than the Surface Pro 5, but the portability, versatility and all-day battery that have made this member of the Surface family so popular remain.

The PixelSense™ Touch Display, means Surface Pro 6 users can create and innovate through Office 365 and Windows 10 more smoothly than ever. The sixth generation also includes features like intelligent inking, password-free Windows Hello sign-in and Windows Timeline.

Surface Laptop 2

UAE mobile professionals, students, and educators need a next-generation laptop for work and play, and that is exactly what the Surface Laptop 2 delivers. Building on the positive feedback from users of its predecessor, this device continues to outpace expectations in a bold mixture of portability and power.

Enhanced performance from the new Quad Core 8th-generation Intel® processor means the Surface Laptop 2 is a dizzying 85% faster than the original Surface Laptop. Carrying a premium-design, PixelSense™ Touch Display, and best-in-class keyboard and trackpad, the latest model balances an elegant aesthetic and quiet operation with outstanding performance and portability, without sacrificing the 14.5 hours of battery life users need to make it through the working day.

Surface Studio 2

Crafted for creative professionals, the new Surface Studio is an ideal companion: faster, more agile and with more exquisite graphics. Aimed at graphic designers, architects, animators, filmmakers, editors, and photographers, Surface Studio 2 is the most powerful Surface ever. It brings next-generation Pascal graphics and a 50% faster GPU. It has been lovingly designed for vibrant, high-performance graphics and low-latency processing, delivering an immersive experience where tech fades into the background and innovation breathes.

The vibrance of the Surface Studio’s luminous display was a common talking point among its fans. The Surface Studio 2’s screen is 38% brighter, with 22% more contrast, making great creations look even greater. The Surface Studio 2 and Surface Pen were designed to deliver a harmonious experience, with best-in-class ink latency and 4,096 levels of pressure for drawing and sketching. This is the very finest in creative canvases.

Pricing and availability

Beginning February this year, the Surface Pro 6 (with prices starting at AED 3,759), the Surface Laptop 2 (with prices starting at AED 4,149) and the Surface Studio 2 (with prices starting at AED 15,329) are available in all major electronic outlets as well as from commercial partners across the UAE.