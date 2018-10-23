Millennium Atria Business Bay Names Christian Palacin as General Manager

Christian Palacin, General Manager of Millennium Atria Business Bay

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East and Africa (MEA), one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region, has named Christian Palacin as General Manager of Millennium Atria Business Bay, slated to open towards the end of 2018.

A seasoned hotelier with over 25 years of experience, Palacin will oversee the day-to-day operations of the 347-key Millennium Atria Business Bay Hotel Apartments and will position it to become the preferred city accommodation for both short-term and long-term visitors to the UAE.

With a master’s degree in Hotel Management from Cornell University, Palacin has held senior management positions with international hospitality brands including Sheraton and Marriott Hotels and Resorts in Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Lebanon, Abu Dhabi and the Philippines. Part of his assignments included large renovation projects, rebranding and hotel openings.

Commenting on his appointment: “I am delighted to lead the team that will launch Millennium Atria Business Bay to become the city’s most desirable destination for corporate and leisure guests. The property has an excellent location and the design of the apartments is unique for this area. With the renowned service quality associated with Millennium Hotels and Resort brands, I am confident that Millennium Atria Business Bay will set a new benchmark for guest experience through its distinctive offerings and impeccable standard of hospitality.”

Situated in the most vibrant part of the city, the Millennium Atria Business Bay hotel guest rooms will have views of Burj Khalifa or the Dubai Water Canal, with facilities including an infinity pool on the 25th floor, a five-star spa, gymnasium, kids’ club and a selection of dining concepts.

The apartments will include studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and duplex apartments designed by YOO Studio, the internationally-acclaimed interior design company founded by John Hitchcox and Philippe Starck.

The units at Millennium Atria Business Bay are spacious, with a studio room spanning 50 sqm and a one-bedroom apartment is 80 to 90 sqm. Most of the apartments have a balcony and feature floor-to-ceiling windows that allow unobstructed views of the Canal, Downtown Dubai skyline and the Burj Khalifa.