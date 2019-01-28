Millennium Hotels and Resorts Mea Launches ‘TooMooh’ Internship Development Programme to Promote UAE National Talent in the Hospitality Sector

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Millennium Hotels & Resorts Follow >

Millennium Hotels & Resorts launches the ‘TooMooH’ Internship Development tier as part of the ‘TooMooH’ program, – a concerted, consistent programme to accelerate Emiratization and promote regional talent and leadership development in the hospitality sector. This programme aims to integrate UAE nationals into the booming hospitality sector and boost their presence in the job market.

According to Alpen Capital’s latest report on GCC Hospitality Industry 2018, the UAE hospitality market is expected to reach $7.6 billion by 2022 at a five-year CAGR of 8.5 per cent (2017-2022) and international tourist visits are expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of 4.3 per cent to 25.5 million whereas the hotel supply is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of 6 per cent to 183,718 hotel rooms. These additional hotels will require a large hospitality professional talent pool. However, without the engagement and employment of local talent, hoteliers would find it difficult to manage such a large industry with just foreign professionals.

The TooMooH Internship Development Programme (TIDP), part of the recently launched TooMooH initiative by Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, is aimed at increasing local employment in the hospitality industry and the overall private sector and designed for UAE national undergraduate students to gain work exposure. The duration of the TIDP internship could range from three to six months.

As part of the initiative, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA will partner with local colleges and universities to provide UAE national students with a comprehensive programme to support their enhancement of knowledge and skills, thus contributing positively to the hospitality industry and the country.

Under the TIDP, all trainees will receive comprehensive hands-on training in different aspects of the hospitality business so that they can join the industry, build a career and take up leadership roles upon completion of their formal education.

“The Arabs are globally known for their warm hospitality tradition. However, the hospitality industry in the Arab world is dominated by expatriates,” said Mr. Ali Hamad Lakhraim Alzaabi, President of Millennium Hotel & Resorts MEA. “With proper training, grooming and mentoring of local talents, we could change the landscape and help create more jobs for UAE nationals who could one day lead the tourism industry by example. It is precisely with this objective, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA launched this great initiative that we believe, will boost Emiratisation in the UAE’s booming hospitality and tourism industry.”

‘TooMooH’ which translates as ‘Ambition’ is a comprehensive, four tier, national development programme focusing on the career advancement of fresh graduates, executives and leaders. ‘TooMooH’ will, integrate UAE Nationals in the private sector and offer increased opportunities in the hospitality industry. Under the TIDP, students will receive training at three levels – internship, management trainee and school trainees.

Dubai leads in total number of hotel keys per resident at 29.9 per 1,000 people when benchmarked against international hub cities. Paris is the next highest with 17.6 keys per 1,000 people, according to global consultancy Knight Frank.

According to data from Dubai Tourism, the emirate is home to 104 five star-hotels. Overall, Dubai hotel room supply is set to reach 132,000 by the end of 2019, Dubai Tourism said as it forecast that the hospitality sector to experience strong, sustained growth over the coming years, with occupied room nights set to reach 35.5 million annually in 2019, representing a 10.2 per cent compound annual growth rate over the next 24 months.

Keeping the above in mind, Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA along with the support of partners like Dubai College of Tourism and Khebraty - Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi, works closely to align with the Emiratisation goals of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation by supporting the growing need of integrating UAE talent into the hospitality and tourism industry with programs like ‘TooMooH’ that will unlock the potential of UAE nationals and enable them to be a driving force of the UAE’s economic development.