Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai Joins the Fight Against Breast Cancer

For the third year in a row, Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai, a luxurious hotel, located at the footsteps of the Emirates Tower Metro Station, has organised noteworthy events throughout the month of October.

In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month, the hotel organised a cake cutting event, at the lobby, followed by a short presentation and a message by the General Manager, Mr. Fadi Ammache, that focused on building awareness about the disease. The event was graced by hotel staff, visitors and guests and symbolised togetherness to take a pledge to defeat breast cancer, through promoting early detection.

The hotel is also running a special campaign called Pinktober, which allows anyone to avail a meal discount of 20%, at the Metro Restaurant throughout the day, until the end of this month. Guests will have to use the hashtag #MillenniumPlazaHotelDubaiTurnsPink to get a discount. The Metro restaurant offers a lavish spread of international buffet alongside providing stunning views of the prestigious Sheikh Zayed Road.

‘’While most of the people would be aware of breast cancer, we feel it extremely important to also keep the unaware informed. By hosting these supportive activities, our aim is to reiterate on the fact that people must not forget to take the necessary steps to detect cancer at an early stage. Millennium Plaza Hotel has always been promoting events that are towards the betterment of the society and hence there has been a lot of emphasis on the month of October considering its resemblance.’’ said Mr. Fadi Ammache, General Manager, Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai

He further added,’’ We are extremely proud of the supportive events organised throughout this month that contribute towards building a healthier life for all. Corporate Social Responsibility is considered as an integral part of Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai and as each year passes, we make sure that all our colleagues and partners take ownership towards uplifting the desired awareness.’’

The other promotions which were a part of the initiative included Social Media Quiz and Happy Pink Hour, where the guests were given a free healthy pink drink and delicious cookies at the lobby, between 5 – 6 pm.

Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai makes a concerted effort in strengthening the development of the society and at the same time improving the wellness of the society.