Millennium Resort Mussanah Marks 2018 With Four Prestigious Awards

Millennium Resort Mussanah, developed by Omran, the leading tourism-related investment‚ development and Management Company in Oman, marked 2018 as the year of winning awards and accolades from the industry’s top Global Tourism and Global Traveler awards organization.

The property has been recognized as the Best Seaside Resort in Oman by the Haute Grandeur Global Awards; Best Friendly Family Resort by the Arabian Travel Awards and Country Winner of Luxury Family Beach Resort by World Luxury Award while team member Halima Al Ghafri won the Young Hotelier of the Year award from Hotelier Middle East.

Commenting on the wins, Dermot Birchall, General Manager of Millennium Resort Mussanah, said: “We are extremely grateful to all the guests who have voted for us and also the judges for choosing our property as winners of the different categories. These awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of the team who relentlessly provide excellence across all levels of service. We are extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish here but we are going to strive more and make sure to exceed our own benchmark in delivering the best services and amenities in the region.”