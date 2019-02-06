Millennium Resort Mussanah Oman Unveils Platinum All-Inclusive Package

Guests will receive limitless access to the resort’s Aqua Fun water park.

Millennium Resort Mussanah, developed by Omran, the leading tourism-related investment‚ development and Management Company in Oman, unveils an all-inclusive package, allowing guests to fully unwind and enjoy a stress-free holiday.

The Platinum All-Inclusive Package features exclusive benefits to guests who are staying at the resort for more than three nights. Enjoy unlimited food and beverages across all the resort’s restaurants and bars where the resident band will provide entertainment with a mix of old and contemporary music six days a week.

Stay in one of Millennium Resort Mussanah Resort spacious and well-appointed rooms with complimentary and fast Wi-Fi connection so you can easily upload and share the memories with your family and friends.

Guests will receive limitless access to the resort’s Aqua Fun water park, the 200m Zip-line and all leisure facilities such as the floodlit tennis courts and the 18-hole mini-golf. With this unique and affordable pass, adult guests can unwind by the 50-meter swimming pool or the two infinity pools while sipping their favourite beverage while the kids can splash at the children’s pool and soak all day at the family shaded pool.

Dermot Birchall, General Manager, Millennium Resort Mussanah Oman, said: “We invite residents and guests from our neighbouring countries to take advantage of our all-inclusive getaway package, a great way to save money. With all your meals and drinks covered, staying in a luxurious and stylish room and enjoying the resort’s facilities, your only job is to relax and enjoy every moment of your stay.”

Going all inclusive will allow visitors to make use of the resort’s gym, spa, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi. It is also the right time to engage in new and exciting recreational activities such as scuba diving. Millennium Resort Mussanah Oman has an on-site PADI certified diving and snorkeling center offering affordable rates for guests to discover an underwater experience.

For information please call Millennium Resort Mussanah Oman +968 2 6871555 or visit www.millenniumhotels.com.