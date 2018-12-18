Ministry of Health and Prevention hosts 4th meeting of Board of Trustees of Pharmaceutical Sector in UAE

The meeting tackled the proposal to establish an integrated industrial city for the pharmaceutical sector in the country in an effort to attract international manufacturers and companies.

H.E. Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and chairman of the pharmaceutical Board of trustees, chaired the fourth meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Pharmaceutical Sector. The attendees were composed of local health authorities, executives from local and international pharmaceutical companies, local drug distributors, representatives of private pharmacies and department directors and experts from the Ministry.

The meeting tackled the proposal to establish an integrated industrial city for the pharmaceutical sector in the country in an effort to attract international manufacturers and companies, in addition to other key topics such as the intellectual property for innovative medicines, new drug pricing rules, and the biosimilar medicines.

Industrial city for pharmaceutical sector

The members discussed the benefits and opportunities of building an integrated industrial city for the pharmaceutical sector in one of the UAE free zones. Among the expected benefits include raising the quality of local health products, ensuring sufficient supply of medicines during emergencies, and attracting global manufacturers to the country.

Intellectual property for innovative medicines

Given that research companies and generics manufacturers prioritize intellectual property, the attendees suggested to hold workshops with relevant authorities and consultants from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to come up with resolutions that will protect public health and support patients’ interest.

To accelerate a multi-sectoral cooperation, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has developed a national intellectual property policy as part of its initiative to update and develop Health Policies. By doing so, the Ministry aimed to promote the health, economic, scientific, and cultural development of the UAE by protecting the intellectual property rights in the medical field and encouraging innovation and scientific research. The Ministry is also working towards combating counterfeit medicines and medical supplies.

Biosimilar drugs (genetic engineering techniques)

Having the manufacturing of biosimilar medicines on their agenda, local drug manufacturers said they are planning to adopt an action plan and a mechanism to gradually implement the production of these types of drugs. The Ministry expressed its support for the initiative, adding that a uniform price for biosimilar drugs should be established to accelerate production and meet the needs of patients without affecting key business operations.

Pharmaceutical companies express support for Ministry

The participating pharmaceutical companies also gave their commitment to the Ministry to supply the market with needed medicines to help patients, especially those suffering from chronic diseases. They also reiterated their support to the Ministry’s efforts designed to enhance the medical sector, build a sustainable health industry, and protect society from diseases according to the highest international standards.