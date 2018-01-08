Ministry of Tourism Promotes Oman as Winter Destination

Whether it is the spectacular marine life, the wildlife or the exotic migratory birds, Oman is a one-stop travel destination that can fit in every travel requirement.

The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has said that winter is the perfect time to discover Oman. Tourists, adventure seekers and even athletes flock to Oman to enjoy its natural vistas and experience its striking beauty, both on land and sea.

Trekking in Muttrah

Muttrah’s mountains are best known for trekking and hiking. The Muttrah Geo Trek, commonly known as Riyam Walk, includes a route that was made ages ago and used by miners to travel between the different areas of Muttrah. It overlooks the corniche promenade and gives a panoramic view of the town.

Swimming in Wadi Bani Khalid

Wadi Bani Khalid is one of the most beautiful wadis in Oman. Located in North Sharqiyah, it is surrounded by a landscape that perfectly merges with the clear blue waters. One has to be a good swimmer to enter these pools, as some of them are quite deep. Professional swimmers and divers do flock to the impressive Wadi Bani Khalid to get a taste of an exhilarating swimming and diving experience.

Climbing in Hadash

Hadash, located in Nakhal in South Batinah, is blessed with a range of colourful mountains, which are in harmony with some of the old houses and neighbourhoods in the vicinity. It is a perfect place for climbers, given the fact that it has interesting terrains and rocky facades.

Quad biking in Touq sands

The desert life in Oman is replete with stunning biodiversity. It is a unique world worth discovering from close quarters. Located between Barka and Nakhal in South Batinah, Touq is the perfect place to enjoy an exciting desert experience on a quad bike. For, quad biking is one activity that you can completely enjoy in Oman’s deserts this winter, especially in Touq sands.

Diving off Duqm coast

Al Wusta holds some of Oman’s finest beaches. Duqm

beaches are a must-visit. Professional divers can look forward to an underwater paradise as the wilayat is home to some rare marine life. The less adventurous could simply walk or run along the beautiful beach to enjoy nature.

Cycling in Dhofar

Dhofar is one of the best places for cycling in Oman. It has many breathtaking landmarks and natural vistas in its wilayats such as Rakhiout, Salalah, Mirbat and Taqah. Apart from its serene landscapes, visitors can find a host of cultural and heritage elements along the old souq, antiquated houses, mosques and forts.