MKF Holds 'Keys to Success' Workshop for Students During November Monthly Meeting

The Rayaat Scholarship program of AlMabarrah Al Khalifia Foundation (MKF) hosted a workshop during the November meeting for its students. The workshop titled: “Keys To Success” was held on 3rd November at the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with Tamkeen.

This comes as part of a series of meetings held every month for Rayaat students, aiming to create awareness among students about the realities of the local labor market. These meetings also seek to provide students with the soft skills they need at different stages of their lives on personal and career levels. It also features training workshops and activities all year round.

The workshop was presented by Ahmed Janahi, Community Engagement Manager at Tamkeen. The workshop highlighted the required skills for the job market, especially technological skills and emotional intelligence. During the workshop, Mr. Janahi emphasized the importance of emotional intelligence and its direct effect on different sides of a person’s life and how it is linked to productivity.

“We would like to thank Tamkeen for their continuous cooperation with MKF. These initiatives motivate our students to fulfill their dreams. We thank Mr. Ahmed Janahi for the workshop, which will empower our students with the necessary values and ethics to succeed in their future careers. We look forward to host more similar events with Tamkeen in the future,” commented Chairperson of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa.

MKF, intends through Rayaat, to engage various parties such as Government bodies, Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), Private Entities and Youth to have a positive social impact in youth empowerment providing the students with work experience that facilitate their entry in the labor market after graduation while emphasizing the importance of good citizenship and national pride.