Mobily Successfully Conducts Joint Test for 5G NSA (Option 3) on Huawei’s Core Network

Huawei

Mobily announced it had successfully conducted a joint trial for 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) Option 3 with Nokia’s 5G RAN on Huawei’s core network on March 13. In addition to demonstrating that Huawei’s core network will enable a multi-vendor operating environment, the trial is also the first Interoperability Test (IOT) of Huawei’s 5G core network with Nokia’s 5G RAN.

The joint test solves an important challenge to the deployment of 5G. 5G core employs service-based architecture, which defines network functions and their interfaces as services to improve agility. Yet the introduction of new distributed architecture with CUPS network and new protocols is a challenge for operators. The network functions of 5G are split into smaller services, creating more complexity to interworking between different vendors. This test demonstrates that Huawei’s core network enables interoperability between different vendors, which will accelerate the commercialization of 5G.

The announcement demonstrates Mobily’s readiness for the 5G era, and is the latest milestone to stem from the long-term strategic partnership between the two companies. Mobily and Huawei are collaborating to drive forward digital transformation and help Saudi Arabia capitalize from 5G from both an industry and consumer perspective. Ultimately, their aim is to transform the Kingdom into a knowledge-based, globally-competitive economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

On February 27, Huawei unveiled its intelligent and simplified 5G core network. With cloud native architecture, fully converged control plane for all access modes, autonomous lifecycle management, strengthened one-stop and distributed user plane gateway, Huawei 5G core network lays the groundwork for supreme service experience which will help Mobily achieve success in the 5G era.