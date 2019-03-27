Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and UNDP Launch ‘Knowledge Week’ in Amman, Jordan

During the event

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has launched its “Knowledge Week” event in Amman, Jordan, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on March 24-28, 2019.

Held under the patronage of Jordanian Prime Minister His Excellency Dr Omar Al-Razzaz, the event includes a workshop for the youth and seeks to showcase and explore the findings of the Global Knowledge Index 2018, which were announced at the latest Knowledge Summit, organised by MBRF in Dubai in December 2018.

Knowledge Week Jordan includes an extensive agenda of events and interactive workshops, taking place at various Jordanian universities, in addition to a youth workshop with Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation that targets more than 1,200 academics, university students, experts, and decision makers, to outline a roadmap for improving Jordan’s performance in knowledge production.

MBRF’s CEO H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb asserted the MBRF’s commitment to publicising the findings of its projects and initiatives conducted in partnership with the UNDP all around the world – particularly in Arab countries – to build knowledge-based societies that can move forward with sustainable development plans and meet the requirements and challenges of the future. “Our leading objective from organising Knowledge Week Jordan is to enrich the knowledge movement in the region and convey the key messages and takeaways from the annual Knowledge Summit,” H.E explained. “It is also an opportunity for experts and stakeholders to explore the results of the Global Knowledge Index, and discuss ways to improve their performance on the Index’s various metrics.”

Knowledge Week Jordan kicked off with a series of activities in the Hashemite University on March 24 and the University of Jordan on March 25, which included a thorough presentation covering the Global Knowledge Index, the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report, and the Know Talks sessions.

The event continued today with the launch of the Youth Workshop at the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, and two Know Talks sessions. These meetings’ outcomes will be discussed at the closing of Knowledge Week 2019.

The Global Knowledge Index is made up of seven sub-indexes, three of which revolve around education, covering pre-university education, vocational training, and higher education, in addition to indexes for research and development, innovation, information and communication technology, economics, and enabling environments.

The Future of Knowledge Foresight Report 2018 is a continuation of the Global Knowledge Index – one of the outcomes of the Knowledge Summit 2017, where a group of experts and academics participating in the Summit analysed the results of the 2017 Index and drafted a document containing recommendations, analyses and results, that set out to forecast the future of 20 countries, including the top five scoring countries in the Global Innovation Index, among others, analysing data from 150 million digital sources using 16 programming languages.