Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Holds Poetry Nights to Mark 47th UAE National Day

Held under the patronage of MBRF Chairman His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the evenings will take place in the Burj Park area of Downtown Dubai – Burj Khalifa, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

Dubai’s House of Poetry, an affiliate of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), is organising two Poetry Nights in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to mark the UAE’s 47th National Day on December 1-2, 2018.

Taking part in the December 1 event will be poets Saeed bin Dari Al Falahi, Hamad Al Baloushi, and Ali Al Qahtani, while the second evening welcomes poets Hadi Al Mansouri, Saud Al Musabi, and Mohammed Al Kaabi.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation invites the public to attend the event and help celebrate the occasion, which holds a special significance for all Emiratis and residents in the UAE alike.