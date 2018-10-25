Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation a Strategic Partner for the International ‘Big Bad Wolf Books Sale’

The exhibition drew more than 100,000 book buyers in one week.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Production City Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is taking part in the international Big Bad Wolf Books Sale, which Dubai is hosting for the very first time on October 18-28, 2018, in Dubai Studio City.

The event is the biggest of its kind in the world, offering significant discounts to incentivise the community to purchase more books, with prices much lower than those at regular bookshops.

Qindeel Printing, Publishing and Distribution – MBRF’s publishing arm – had set up a pavilion at the event, which houses up to 2,000 titles from 19 publishers. The exhibition welcomed more than 100,000 book buyers in its first week, while the Arabic content pavilion alone sold more than 50,000 books.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, underlined the importance of the Big Bad Wolf Books Sale, which presents an ideal global platform showcasing international publications under one roof. Taking part in the event as a Strategic Partner aligns with the Foundation’s goals to promote the production and dissemination of knowledge – and particularly in Arabic.

“Through our affiliate, Qindeel Printing, Publishing and Distribution, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation will be presenting Arabic content for the first time in the exhibition’s history,” H.E. bin Huwaireb added. “The books cover various sectors and are issued by 19 Arab publishers. We call on all members of the community to visit the Big Bad Wolf Books Sale to benefit from the rich and affordable knowledge content and spread the love of reading among all segments of our society.”

The Big Bad Wolf Books Sale offers more than 3 million English and Arabic new books including fiction, non-fiction, young adult, and children’s books. The Dubai edition of the fair will house books for readers from all walks of life. From bestselling novels and influential business books, to art and design titles, cookbooks and an unrivalled range of young adult fiction. Parents are also in for a wallet-friendly treat as the book sale will feature an extensive range of books for children, including story books, activity books, board books, colouring books and augmented reality books.

Founded in 2009 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Big Bad Wolf Books Sale has been to multiple Asian cities in the last decade, including Jakarta, Manila, Cebu, Colombo, Bangkok and Taipei. Dubai’s very own Big Bad Wolf Books Sale will mimic its predecessors’ accessible and affordable appeal by tapping into avid readers and occasional page turners alike, all in the quest to boost reading levels. The event is held in collaboration with Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City and the National Media Council (NMC).