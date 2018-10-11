Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Takes Part in the 70th Frankfurt International Book Fair 2018

MBRF’s participation in the Fair – which takes place until October 14, 2018

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has kicked off its participation in the 70th Frankfurt International Book Fair 2018, represented by its publishing arm, Qindeel Printing, Publishing and Distribution.

MBRF’s participation in the Fair – which takes place until October 14, 2018 – reflects its commitment to actively attending the most prominent international events focusing on culture and literature. It also serves to strengthen ties with cultural entities from all around the world and highlight the Foundation’s role in producing and disseminating knowledge in the region and the world.

At the event, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation is showcasing its Global Knowledge Index through panel discussions that explore the Index’s operating mechanisms, as well as its top results. The Foundation is also holding a series of lectures titled Authors from the Country of Zayed with author Omar Albusaidy, covering themes such as Finding Your Purpose, Struggles of an Entrepreneur, Youth Empowerment, and Doing Business In the UAE. MBRF will also be launching the book UAE 101 by Rawda Al Marri, as well as Photos from Iraq, with its author Mohammed Makhlouf in attendance. The Foundation will also be organising a panel discussion with Emirati Author Jamal Al Shehhi.

MBRF’s CEO His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb asserted that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation is committed to attending the Frankfurt International Book Fair every year, describing the event as a major annual cultural affair and an international platform for exchanging expertise and opportunities, as well as for signing partnership agreements with leading publishers from around the world.

“The Fair is an ideal opportunity for us to shed light on the Foundation’s events focusing on culture, print and publishing, to introduce fairgoers to our existing and new initiatives that seek to build knowledge-centred societies and promote reading among all segments of society all around the world,” H.E. bin Huwaireb added.

The Foundation is also benefitting from its participation at the Fair to hold meetings with world-leading publishers and Information Technology firms to develop the Dubai Digital Library, in addition to signing a partnership agreement with Swedish publisher Phoenix to issue children’s books in Arabic and English.

The Frankfurt International Book Fair brings together more than 7,100 exhibitors from 100 countries, and includes over 4,000 activities, panel discussions, and lectures with prominent publishers and authors. The 2017 edition of the Fair welcomed more than 286,000 visitors.