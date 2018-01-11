Mohammed Bin Rashid School Organises Workshop on Partnership Between Public and Private Sectors

During the workshop

The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), the first research and teaching institution focusing on governance and public policy in the Arab world, organised a two-day workshop titled “Partnership Between Public and Private Sectors” on January 9-11, 2018.

The event comes in the lead-up to the second UAE Public Policy Forum (UAE PPF 2018), which is set to be held on January 15-16, 2018, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and bears the theme “Shaping the Future of Public-Private Partnerships”.

The workshop was attended by officials and experts in planning, investments, financial, legal and technical aspects, representing a number of joint projects between the private and public sectors, along with representatives from various private-sector entities.

His Excellency Dr Ali Sebaa Al Marri, MBRSG’s Executive President, said: “The main objective of this workshop is to explore international best practices and tried-and-tested models for partnership between the public and private sectors, and develop strategies to tailor them to the UAE’s pioneering approach in that regard.”

“The UAE has a clear vision and a transparent work ethic,” Dr Al Marri continued, “where the bulk of government services is slated to be outsourced to the private sector, reflecting the directives of our wise leadership. This ambitious strategy outlines the necessary legislative and regulatory frameworks to improve government services and pave the way for the government of the future, boosting the UAE’s competitiveness and establishing it as an ideal destination for private-public partnerships.”

The workshop defined private-public partnerships to its audience, providing an overview of all the types of partnerships; analysing their strengths and weaknesses; exploring the PPP experience in Arab region and the world.

The second UAE Public Policy Forum is set to focus on six main pillars: Identifying and evaluating opportunities for public-private partnerships; creating an enabling environment for PPPs; discussing visions and strategies to improve partnerships and increase effectiveness; performance evaluation; using smart technologies and innovation to the benefit of PPPs; and developing policies to govern public-private partnerships in the future.