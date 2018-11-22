Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre Organises Space Explorer Winter Camp for the First Time

During the camp

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced organising the Space Explorer winter camp for the first time. The camp aims to introduce younger generations to space science, through education, and develop their spirit of exploration through theoretical and practical workshops run by experts and specialists from MBRSC. This comes as part of the Mars 2117 Strategy’s initiatives.

Registration will start from 21 November 2018 until 6 December 2018. The camp is tailored for students between the ages of 11 and 14, and will be organised in two separate groups, for males and females respectively. Between 16 and 20 December 2018 for male students, and between 23 and 27 December 2018 for female students. Each group consists of 30 participants, as the registration applications are limited. Interested applicants can register on: https://mbrsc.ae/spaceexplorer

The week-long camp includes diverse space-related subjects. Students will be offered the opportunity to attend workshops at MBRSC’s space technology labs and ground station. The camp will also include the ‘Mars vs Earth’ contest, and many other activities.

Besides the educational workshops, students will learn about MBRSC’s programmes. These include the Mars 2117 Strategy, Emirates Mars Mission – Hope Probe, the Satellite Development Programme, and the UAE Astronaut Program, where students will know more about astronauts.

Adnan Al Rais, Mars 2117 Programme Manager at MBRSC, said, “The Space Explorer Camp, which includes specialised educational content aims to empower young generations with basic knowledge of space science and technology. The theoretical and practical workshops that students participate in, over the period of five days, develops their imagination skills and directs their passion to explore the universe in its various components”.

Al Rais stressed that the activities and events that will take place in the camp will shed light on subjects that focus on space, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics. This will allow students to learn about these sciences closely and encourage them to study them in the future, to serve the objectives of MBRSC and the National Space Programme.

The Space Explorer Camp is part of the Mars 2117 Programme and it’s funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). Launched in 2007, this fund, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world, aims towards supporting research and development within the ICT sector in the UAE, helping it to grow into a nationally significant industry with a leading place in the world.