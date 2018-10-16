Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre Shortlists 15 Space Technology Startups for ‘Innovation Challenge’

The ‘Innovation Challenge’ is part of the Mars 2117 Programme and is funded by the ICT Development Fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

Follow > Disable alert for Mohammed bin Rashid Space ... Follow >

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced the selection of 15 space technology startups for the ‘Innovation Challenge’, as part of its participation in GITEX Future Stars. GITEX Future Stars is one of the largest events for startups and entrepreneurs in the region. The event is hosted by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), from 14 to 17 October, in conjunction with GITEX Technology Week 2018.

In the second stage when shortlisting the finalists, MBRSC will offer them the opportunity to present their innovative projects and ideas in various fields. These include spacecraft and satellite technology, system development for analysis and applications, renewable energy technology, as well as a development of advanced systems to find the best innovative solutions to support the Mars 2117 Strategy. This will take place at mini platforms that were specially designed within MBRSC’s platform at GITEX Future Stars. The startups will compete among themselves to choose between 7 or 8 candidates, who will present their projects to a panel of judges from MBRSC in the last phase of the competition. These shortlisted startups will be evaluated, and 3 winners will be selected. These winners will receive a valuable financial prizes.

His Excellency Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the MBRSC, said, “MBRSC has a clear strategy to support and promote innovation. The Innovation Challenge, launched and open for participation before the launch of GITEX Future Stars, supports the approach we are pursuing to encourage local and global startups to grow, give entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their projects and meet a network of global technology companies. This works to enhance partnerships and continuously develop the space sector by adopting innovative technologies and solutions, for these companies, in the projects and programmes of this vital sector”.

The ‘Innovation Challenge’ is part of the Mars 2117 Programme and is funded by the ICT Development Fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

GITEX Future Stars is an important platform for more than 400 startups to showcase their business, attract investors, and meet key technology companies participating in other GITEX events. The event promotes business relationships, partnerships, and collaborations, by hosting over 700 entrepreneurs and investors, from 75 countries, and providing investment opportunities and capital projects, with an estimated USD 11 billion in combined managed funds to the UAE as an attractive global investment destination. The event also includes challenging competitions on innovation.