Month-Long Book Festival to Take Place at Manar Mall

Bookworms can look forward to a month-long festival of literature this January as Al Hamra, the Ras Al Khaimah-based real estate developer and investment company has partnered with DC Books, one of the largest book publishers in India, to offer visitors to Manar Mall special discounts on a huge selection of books.

Following successful events held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi last year, this will be the first time DC Books has held such an event in Ras Al Khaimah.

A range of genres in several languages will be available, including a new range of books on the UAE’s history and heritage, with the special pop-up store offering visitors the opportunity to browse the extensive list of titles at their own leisure.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “We are deeply committed to the local community and this is another example of providing a resource which otherwise would not be available. Throughout the month of January, we will be undertaking an outreach program with schools in the area to offer all students and teachers the opportunity to take advantage of a range of special offers and discounts.”

Anil Abraham, Business Manager of DC Books, said: “After undertaking several successful reading festivals throughout the UAE we wanted to extend our reach to Ras Al Khaimah by bringing our huge selection of both fiction and non-fiction books to Manar Mall. This is the perfect location for us to showcase exactly what we have to offer to young and old.”

The book fair will take place until February 2nd and is available daily from 10am – 10pm, with a range of special New Year discounts.