Motorola Solutions to Showcase Industry-Leading Innovations for the Digital Age at Critical Communications MENA 2018 in Dubai, UAE

Motorola Solutions will introduce highly advanced mission-critical solutions for creating a powerful state of safety for a digital society at Critical Communications MENA 2018 (September 23-25, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai; UAE, booth B50). CC MENA 2018 highlights will include future-leading solutions for both public safety and commercial organisations focusing on real-time artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge, digital transformation of policing as well as integrated TETRA and LTE broadband networks.

Mission-critical communications is more important than ever before. Urbanization, in particular, is placing a huge strain on governments and infrastructure as more people require more protection during increasingly uncertain times. Moreover, in the digital age, rapid developments in digital technology have had a profound impact on people’s lives, enabling a digital economy and fundamentally reshaping the landscape for both public safety and commercial businesses.

“Society, economy and public safety are undergoing a digital transformation. We provide public safety organisations and commercial customers with the right intelligence and tools to help them enhance their operational efficiency, responsiveness and safety,” said Patrick Fitting, senior sales director for the Middle East at Motorola Solutions. “From TETRA and DMR to LTE, visitors to our CC MENA booth can experience one of the most comprehensive critical communications device portfolios as well as powerful analytics, which facilitate today’s digital transformation.”

NEW AT CC MENA 2018

REAL-TIME ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AT THE EDGE

The complexity of crime is increasing and the need for efficient information sharing within and between different agencies has never been greater. With the increasing adoption of body-worn video and the growing number of information sources supporting public safety, a tipping point has been reached. If this valuable data cannot be utilised in real time, public safety organisations risk not knowing a critical piece of information that could change the outcome of an incident.

At CC MENA 2018, Motorola Solutions will also give exclusive insights into its newly acquired end-to-end security platform from Avigilon, which brings high-quality video and Al-based analytics to public safety and commercial workflows. By integrating the Avigilon Control Center™ (ACC) video management software into its command center software suite, Motorola Solutions will provide dispatchers and intelligence analysts with one central source for real-time intelligence that includes video feeds, incident details, alerts, data mapping and responder location.

Other CC MENA highlights include Motorola Solutions’ public safety apps suite featuring new applications like the Capture Mobile Camera app, which allows frontline teams to securely capture images, video and audio with a verifiable chain-of-custody from the moment of capture.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF POLICING

Motorola Solutions is also showcasing how public safety organisations can break down information silos and better enable their frontline officers and control room operators in the digital age. The CommandCentral Aware software application from Motorola Solutions combines a unified, intuitive experience with intelligent capabilities, enabling control room staff to efficiently manage diverse data from an ever-increasing number of sources.

At CC MENA 2018, Motorola Solutions will launch its new ST7500 Compact TETRA Radio, which combines a compact and rugged form factor with a small screen that can be used in bright sunlight, an easy-to-use keypad that can be operated even while wearing gloves, a simple user interface and loud and clear audio to provide police officers and emergency medical services with reliable mission-critical communications. This discreet, flexible and modern communications tool also allows commercial users like public transport workers and teams in other sectors to focus on their work and their mission. With the next generation of Motorola Solutions’ Si500 body-worn cameras, the new LEX L11 LTE device as well as the ADVISORTM TPG2200 two-way pager, Motorola Solutions is presenting purpose-built devices that help frontline teams perform at their best in the moments that matter.

INTEGRATED LMR AND MOBILE BROADBAND NETWORKS

Forward-thinking public safety network providers are planning for an extended period of TETRA coexisting with 3GPP standards-based mobile broadband networks. While TETRA remains the best technology for mission-critical voice services, broadband technologies such as LTE promise cutting-edge, transformative applications that will enhance frontline personnel safety, improve situational awareness and boost productivity. At CC MENA 2018, Motorola Solutions will demonstrate how users can benefit from integrated TETRA and LTE mobile broadband networks.

Future-ready technologies like Motorola Solutions’ DIMETRA X Core and DIMETRA Express TETRA systems enable public safety organisations and commercial customers to make the most of their existing TETRA network today, while preparing for additional capabilities offered by mobile broadband tomorrow. Motorola Solutions will also showcase its enhanced public safety portfolio at CC MENA 2018 with a new WAVE on-premise offer. The WAVE platform connects disparate networks, enabling public safety and commercial users to communicate between smartphones, radios, computers and landlines.

At CC MENA 2018, Motorola Solutions will also present its vision of collaborative public safety and commercial workflows based on dedicated TETRA and LTE mobile broadband devices. In a world with an increasing number of connected devices, Motorola Solutions fosters the development of collaborative solutions because it believes it promotes flexibility, simplifies communications and reduces the risk of complex multipurpose devices. Therefore, Motorola Solutions sees a clear market demand for collaborative solutions and devices, which support either TETRA or LTE mobile broadband networks and communicate between themselves and with other equipment around them, creating seamless communications across technologies.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’ FOOTPRINT IN THE MIDDLE EAST

In 2018 Motorola Solutions is celebrating its 90th anniversary. The company has a strong heritage and long-standing customer base for its mission-critical communication solutions in the Middle East. The digital radio solutions for reliable and secure voice and data communications are used by leading oil and gas companies like Khalda Petroleum from Egypt, where the technology provides users with robust coverage across all operating sites, increased network capacity and integrated data applications. Moreover, Motorola Solutions recognizes an enormous demand for communication solutions in the hospitality sector, especially in the UAE where leading hotels like the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai or the five-star Fairmont, The Palm Dubai, optimize their customer service through Motorola Solutions’ communication solutions.

VISIT OUR CC MENA 2018 EXPERT SESSIONS

“Masterclass: Smart cities – Forget fake news, the real threat to the city is fake reality” with Faisal Nazir, Senior Solutions Architect, Motorola Solutions

September 23, 2018, 10:25-11:15 am.

“Masterclass: Mission-critical broadband futures – Broadband spectrum” with Jeppe Jepsen, Director of International Business Relations, Motorola Solutions

September 23, 2018, 11:55 am-12:20 pm

“Hybrid TETRA & LTE” by Jeppe Jepsen, Director of International Business Relations, Motorola Solutions

September 24, 2018, 11:50am-12:15pm

“The future architecture for AI Public Safety and its application – and it’s not just machine learning” by Faisal Nazir, Senior Solutions Architect, Motorola Solutions

September 25, 2018, 10:30-10:55am