Mubadala Petroleum Signed G1/61 PSC in Thailand

Mubadala Development Company (Mubadala) is a catalyst for the economic diversification of Abu Dhabi. Established and owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi, the company’s strategy is built on the management of partnerships and long-term, capital-intensive investments that deliver strong financial returns and tangible social benefits for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and contribute to the growth and diversification of its economy.
Mubadala brings together and manages a multi-billion dollar portfolio of local, regional, and international investments and partners with leading global organisations to operate businesses across a wide range of industry sectors including aerospace, energy, healthcare, industry, information communications and technology, infrastructure, real estate and hospitality.Less...
Contact Information:
PO Box 45005 ,
Abu Dhabi,
United Arab Emirates