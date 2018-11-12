Muriya Launches Acacia Neighbourhood in ‘Forest Island’

Located in Dhofar’s only Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC), Hawana Salalah, the unique project ‘Forest Island’ is designed in harmony with nature.

Following the unprecedent successful launch and the selling out of the Mimosa neighbourhood in ‘Forest Island’, Muriya announces the launch of the Acacia townhouses and simplexes. Located in Dhofar’s only Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC), Hawana Salalah, the unique project ‘Forest Island’ is designed in harmony with nature, offering luxurious and affordable living for all nationalities. It includes freehold properties ranging from simplexes to townhouses and villas with unobstructed views of the lagoon and the Island Park. Forest Island’s amenities are carefully selected to ensure there is something for everyone to indulge in from the Island Pool, Gym, Kids Play Areas, Yoga Lawn, Readers Nest and exciting trails.

Defining the essence of island living within a resort community, Forest Island’s nature-inspired neighbourhoods, Gardenia, Acacia, and Mimosa are located amongst lush greenery. The residential properties offer units of varying styles and sizes including simplexes, 1 and 2-bedroom townhouses, and 2 and 3-bedroom villas. Ground floor units and villas include private gardens. The villas overlook the central Island Park, a majestic green space and a refuge of pure relaxation within the residential community, while townhouses offer uninterrupted views of the turquoise lagoons. Wrapped around a lagoon, the island community creates an escape from the fast-pace of urban living with architectural styles inspired by both Modern and Moorish designs. The architecture and interiors echo royal palatial designs, with floor-to-ceiling windows and grand entrances. These luxurious yet affordable freehold properties are scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2020.

Ahmed Dabbous, CEO of Muriya said, “We have seen an increased demand for real estate developments within our Integrated Tourism Complexes over the last year. This strong demand is not only from Omanis, GCC and Arab nationals but we have seen increased demand from expats from a diverse range of nationalities from around the world, attracted to the safe and tranquil Oman. This is a reflection of the huge potential our buyers foresee in a fast-growing touristic destination that offers great yield and value appreciation potential. The successful launch of Forest Island is a clear indication of this.”

One of the main attractions of Forest Island is the breath-taking central Island Park, an oasis of calm green space that radiates health and wellbeing. Emerging from the Park is a number of exciting trails that extend throughout the development offering adventure-seekers the opportunity to create everlasting memories. Island Park is also equipped with several areas to cater to the needs of all its residents from unique park trails to BBQ areas along with fitness facilities that include a fitness trail, gym and the island pool with an adjacent restaurant where guests can treat their senses overlooking the natural setting of Forest Island.

Oman’s lucrative destination led by Muriya, Hawana Salalah brims with life all year-round, offering a unique lifestyle and a variety of activities for residents and visitors alike. Sustainably built, the Integrated Tourism Complex incorporates luxury freehold properties for sale or rent, 900 hotel rooms in a selection of premium hotels and resorts including Salalah Rotana Resort, Fanar Hotel & Residences, Juweira Boutique Hotel and the eco-friendly Souly Lodge. In order to provide an enriching experience for all at Hawana Salalah, Muriya, Oman’s largest real-estate and tourism developer, continues to introduce additional service and leisure facilities to the project, most recently, the first-of-its-kind in Oman, the Hawana Aqua Park.