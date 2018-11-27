Nakheel Completes a Month of Fitness As Dubai 30x30 Draws to a Close

When the final whistle blew on 30x30 yesterday (Saturday), Nakheel had clocked up hundreds of workouts, tournaments and events.

Master developer Nakheel has hailed the Dubai Fitness Challenge an overwhelming success, with thousands of residents, tourists and staff taking part in a host of sporting events during the month-long campaign.

When the final whistle blew on 30x30 yesterday (Saturday), Nakheel had clocked up hundreds of workouts, tournaments and events covering everything from cricket to kayaking and 10k runs to tennis, with Chairman Ali Rashid Lootah rounding off the company’s efforts by leading hundreds of staff on a 6k sunrise run yesterday morning.

Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village, one of the chosen hubs for the 30x30 and home to the nightly Glow Run, welcomed more than 150,000 people during the event, with thousands more attending fitness activities elsewhere on The Palm and at Nakheel community clubs at Jebel Ali, Al Furjan and Jumeirah Islands. Hundreds of company employees also took part in daily and nightly sports events – all held outside office hours – over the last four weeks.

Nakheel Chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah, said: “I am immensely proud of our company’s achievements during Fitness Challenge 2018. We fully accepted the Challenge and it’s clear that our residents, staff and the wider Dubai community did, too. This wonderful initiative highlights how sport has no boundaries, with everybody able to get involved no matter their age, job title, background or fitness level.

“But 30x30 is not just about fitness. It is also about building community spirit, encouraging new friendships and discovering serious sporting talent. We achieved all of this – and more – this past month.”