Nakheel Warms Up for Dubai Fitness Challenge As Palm Jumeirah Transforms Into a Workout Wonderland

Nakheel Palm Jumeirah

Master developer Nakheel is warming up for Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2018 with its flagship, world-famous project, Palm Jumeirah, transforming into a workout wonderland with hundreds of free activities, events and attractions throughout the 30-day health and fitness initiative.

The company is backing His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s initiative by urging the 270,000 residents at its communities, more than 1,000 employees and the wider Dubai public to take 30 minutes of daily exercise throughout the month-long event, which aims to encourage a long-term lifestyle change and make physical activity and sports a part of everybody’s daily routine.

Located at Al Ittihad Park at the heart of the island, Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village will feature a nightly Glow Run, with themed lighting along the 3.2 km jogging track that surrounds the park. There will also be a full programme of daily and nightly fitness activities in the park and on the terraces of the adjacent Golden Mile Galleria mall, with tailored activations for children and people of determination.

Nakheel Chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah, said: “After our hugely successful participation in the first Dubai Fitness Challenge last year, we are proud to be back with an even stronger presence at the 2018 event. Al Ittihad Park at Palm Jumeirah is the perfect venue to bring residents, visitors and employees together to get involved in this wonderful initiative. We fully accept the Challenge and hope that our stakeholders will do the same.”

While the Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village is the focal point for Nakheel activities during DFC, there will also be free classes, healthy meals and special offers on membership at Nakheel clubs in Jebel Ali, Al Furjan and Jumeirah Islands.

Nakheel organised daily sports and fitness events for residents and employees during last year’s DFC, with staff clocking up more than 300 hours of physical activity. The company topped off its efforts with 300 staff hiking 15 km to the summit of Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE, to mark its grand finale for the event.

Chairman Lootah continued: “Exercise, fitness and wellbeing are part of our make up as a master developer. Sports facilities are integral to the master plan at our communities, with jogging tracks, sports courts and parks already in place or under development in line with our commitment to encouraging a healthy, interactive and sociable lifestyle for residents. DFC 2017 saw new levels of fitness, friendship and fellowship at our communities and offices. We look forward to even more success this time round.”

Dubai Fitness Challenge begins on Friday, 26 October, with activities at Palm Jumeirah taking place from Sunday, 28 October until Thursday, 22 November. For full details and to download the app, visit https://dubaifitnesschallenge.com/download-dubai-fitness-app.