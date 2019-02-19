National Bank of Fujairah Cements Commitment to the Trade Finance Sector by Supporting the GTR MENA 2019

National Bank of Fujairah cements commitment to the trade finance sector by supporting the GTR

National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC, announced its participation at the 16th edition of the GTR MENA 2019 which is taking place in Dubai between 18th to the 21st February. With featured attendance from key and established figures in the regional and global market, this event represents the premium trade finance gathering in the Middle East welcoming over 500 delegates of the region’s key players.

NBF’s contribution represents its growing commitment to supporting businesses in the UAE and its dedication to propel regional and international trade out of the UAE. As the growth of businesses makes up a key pillar of the economy, GTR MENA enables decision-makers to reflect on the best ways to strengthen the business community’s capabilities and drive it forward. Recognising the impact of this platform, the bank has made an investment to further the growth of the trade finance sector in this region and will continue to bolster its efforts towards developing this promising space by investing in the right platforms and in growth-oriented channels.

NBF is a member of and also a regular participant at the International Chamber of Commerce's UAE Chapter highlighting its growing reputation as the leading provider of trade finance solutions. With partnerships that stretch over two decades, the bank has shown unparalleled commitment to supporting its clients’ journey towards success by extending end-to-end lending solutions. NBF boasts an extensive network of correspondent banks both in the UAE and abroad offers a one-stop shop for all its clients’ export requirements as well as a dedicated team offering tailored solutions for import activities.