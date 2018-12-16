National Bank of Fujairah Partners Up With Enable and Fujairah Tennis Club to Host 'Plant With Us' Initiative

Community members gathered from across Fujairah over the weekend to engage in environmentally-driven activities.

National Bank of Fujairah (PWJC) held the second community initiative as part of the “Plant with Us” series, in partnership with ENABLE and the Fujairah Tennis Club. Community members gathered from across Fujairah over the weekend to engage in environmentally-driven activities. With heightened national awareness around sustainability, the endeavour sees the bank strengthen its commitment to environmental initiatives and community inclusion.

During the event, community members and young children gathered to learn more about planting succulents, guided by the Enable staff members. This environmental and fun-filled day allowed community members to discover the ways in which they can preserve their environment while enjoying interactive activities for participants of all age groups.

Commenting on the event, Vince Cook, NBF’s CEO said: “Over the last couple of years, we have enhanced our involvement in community-wide environmental projects and cemented our position as the preferred partner to our clients beyond their banking needs. This initiative is another reflection of our commitment to building strong ties with stakeholders who share mutual aspirations such as fuelling economic prosperity and building a greener environment. Moving forward, we will continue to roll out initiatives that not only advance our corporate objectives but also reflect the aspirations of our local community.”

Testament to its commitment to the environment, the bank is a long-term partner of the Emirates Nature in association with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the global conservation body (EWS-WWF) which leads conservation initiatives across the country, including the Emirate of Fujairah. Last year, NBF became the sponsor of the “ENABLE Mobile Store”, a truck staffed by Emirati people of determination which tours the UAE to sell plants in support of social inclusion and environmental awareness. Earlier this year, the bank also launched its Green Auto Loan product in line with its commitment to support the UAE’s transformation drive into a low-carbon economy as part of the UAE government’s 2021 sustainability agenda.