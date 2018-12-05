National Bank of Fujairah Welcomes the Latest Batch of Management Training Programme Participants

Picture of Vince Cook alongside the latest batch of the Management Training Programme participants

National Bank of Fujairah welcomed the ninth cohort of 13 participants in its annual Management Training Programme (MTP) who will receive access to training and mentorship for the next 12 months. The development programme kicks off in December with the participation of Emiratis eager to kick-start their careers in the banking sector. As the new batch of young professionals was welcomed, the bank also celebrated the graduation of eight Emiratis from last year’s batch.

Speaking at the occasion, Watfa Abdulkarim, Manager – Emiratisation at NBF said: “We are very proud to act as one of the engines of Emiratisation in the banking sectors. This is a key pillar for growth and economic development as outlined in the National Employment Strategy 2031 which seeks to increase the participation of UAE nationals in value-added economic sector like financial services and banking. We would like to congratulate all the successful graduates who have been part of the eighth batch and encourage them to apply the knowledge they have acquired to their new positions. Looking ahead, we look forward to working closely with the ninth batch of trainees and honing their skills to join the workforce a year from today. At NBF, we are committed to supporting the professional progression of UAE nationals by equipping them with first-hand experience and hands-on training.”

The bank hosts this 12 month-long training programme on an annual basis to prepare the next generation of Emiratis to take leading roles in the banking industry. NBF’s MTP is an annual training programme that offers participants a well-rounded experience of working in the banking sector. It includes a one-month induction module, classroom training, job rotation, and mentorship by the bank’s senior leadership team who share their insights with the students. By achieving Emiratisation points in line with the Central Bank targets, the bank continues to support the national Emiratisation strategy by undertaking regular initiatives aimed at ensuring a sustainable pipeline of UAE banking professionals.

NBF is regarded as an employer of choice in the UAE having been recognised at prestigious industry platforms such as the Human Capital Forum MENA 2018 and the Gulf Employee Experience awards to name a few.