National Bank of Oman Celebrates 48 Years of Prosperity With Lucky Al Kanz Winners

National Bank of Oman

Follow > Disable alert for Circuit Racer Disable alert for National Bank of Oman Follow >

Coinciding with the celebrations of Oman’s 48th National Day, National Bank of Oman (NBO) awarded the October winners of its popular Al Kanz prize draw by giving away prizes of OMR 155,600. Held at the NBO Headquarters in the presence of Oman’s Circuit Racer and NBO’s Brand Ambassador, Ahmad Al Harthy, four lucky Al Kanz Savings account holders won OMR 25,000 each, while 10 monthly salary transfer winners received OMR 500 each. In addition, 26 winners of its Youth Banking Draw received OMR 100 each. The Bank also held a special National Day celebration, awarding OMR 48,000 to 48 lucky winners who won OMR 1000 each.

John Chang, General Manager and Chief Retail Banking Officer at NBO, said, “Nearly 45 years ago NBO was established as the first bank in Oman. Since then, we have grown with the country and our customers and today we are proud to have become the “bank of choice” for the people of Oman. We held our promise and continued to develop compelling solutions and products that are innovative and convenient. The Al Kanz savings account is part of that commitment, providing people with the financial tools to plan for their future, whilst rewarding them for their trust in us.”

Al Kanz was designed to promote a culture of saving in the Sultanate. It highlights the importance of putting money away on a regular basis, whilst enabling customers to potentially win cash prizes. In its 2018 edition, NBO aimed high, giving everyone across Oman a chance to be one of its 15,684 winners.

The festivities for National Day included live performances, allowing winners and staff alike the opportunity to reflect on 48 years of prosperity and growth under the visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said. In addition, Ahmed Al Harthy, spoke about his journey and the importance of hard work, integrity, and the pursuit of excellence.