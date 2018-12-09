National Bank of Oman Celebrates Oman’s 48 Year Journey

During the celebrations

The National Bank of Oman (NBO) celebrated Oman’s 48 years of prosperity and peace. In a show of gratitude and appreciation, a special event was hosted for valued Sadara Privileged Banking, Corporate and Business Banking, Muzn Islamic Banking, and Government clients under the auspices of H.E. Tahir bin Salim bin Abdullah Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO).

Oman’s success has been attributed to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who has ensured a brighter future for the country by supporting progress and promoting peace. By the same token, NBO has wholeheartedly embraced His Majesty’s vision of excellence and harmonised innovation with tradition, and has continuously delivered superior customer experiences and value-added services while improving operational efficiency.

“On this special occasion, I feel an immense sense of pride to see how far we have come along towards becoming the Sultanate’s bank of choice and the role we have played and will continue to play as a true partner in the growth and development of our beloved Oman. We were thrilled to celebrate the day with our valued customers,” said Sayyida Rawan bint Ahmed Al Said, Chairperson of NBO. “The most important driver of our success is our people. United by a shared vision, we empower them to go beyond the confines of convention to unlock their full potential and work together as one to achieve success. We aim to provide innovative, cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled customer services that will safeguard and future-proof NBO.”

Recently, the Bank has set a bold aspiration to build new sustainable revenue lines and achieve solid and sustainable growth. The bank has worked hard to build relationships and coordinated with other public and private entities to support the Sultanate’s long-term economic diversification agenda and the goals outlined National Program for

Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh). In addition, the Bank has provided financial support to several infrastructure projects and investment in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm.

NBO’s future banking business model is centered on being a ‘lifestyle partner for life’ to its customers by providing the most compelling and forward-thinking solutions. The Bank has always been proactive in anticipating, understanding and seamlessly meeting the needs of customers in today’s modern world, while supporting Oman’s journey of digitisation. Its commitment to simplifying business processes is reflected in a broad suite of tailor-made services ranging from trade and project finance to investment banking and treasury. This includes Corporate Internet Banking (CIB), which offers a secure, internet-based customised service with a fully integrated setup for the seamless and automated processing of customer transactions.

NBO understands that to develop as a nation it needs to focus on the growth of its people and cultivate a highly-skilled, market-leading workforce. It strives to continuously support, train, and up-skill local talent within a high-performance culture through its multi-disciplinary ‘Academy of Excellence’.

Sayyid Wasfi bin Jamshid Al Said, CEO of NBO, said, “We have a strong leadership team anchored by people who are driven, robust systems and procedures, loyal customers and strong values. We embrace change and celebrate results. Like our country’s leadership, we are passionate about everything we do. This means any challenges can be faced head on. We look forward to continuously being the fuel for a brighter future in Oman.”

Over the last four decades, NBO has contributed to advancing the infrastructure of the banking and finance industry in Oman. The bank was the first to open branches

outside of Muscat, expanding its footprint to 60 branches today. With innovation at the heart of its business operations, NBO was also the first bank to offer online banking. It has also dedicated time and investments to deliver on its promise of making a positive impact on the community through its various corporate social responsibility programmes.