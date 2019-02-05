National Bank of Oman Champions Muscat Festival as Gold Sponsor

During the event

Continuing its annual support of the Sultanate’s biggest tourism and cultural event, National Bank of Oman (NBO) is proud to be the Gold sponsor of Muscat Festival. Held under the banner “Unity and Joy”, the occasion showcases the best of Oman’s culture, heritage and traditional sports.

As a recognised leading brand and integral part of the community, NBO is honoured to partner with Muscat Festival to support this hugely popular event. The bank’s presence help cements the relationship with customers and underlines backing of festivities that bring people together to learn, rejoice and celebrate Oman’s rich heritage and legacy.

Now in its 21st edition, Muscat Festival has attracted thousands of residents and tourists at Al Naseem and Al Amerat Parks. Recently, NBO staged a three-hour event with an array of activities including shows for children, spin the wheel game for the audience to interact and learn more about the bank’s services and products, among other activities. The event harnessed the festival’s spirit and saw a high number of attendees.