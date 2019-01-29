National Bank of Oman Launches Revamped Al Kanz Savings Scheme With Omr3.251m Prize Money

This year’s Al Kanz Scheme will see 4 customers win a total of OMR 1 Million, giving away double the prize money of the 2018 scheme.

National Bank of Oman (NBO) recently introduced the new 2019 Al Kanz Savings Account scheme offering 1,273 customers the chance to win OMR 3.251 Million. Considered a favourite by customers among the bank’s full suite of innovative products and services, the new scheme promises even bigger winnings with more savings.

John Chang, General Manager and Chief Retail Banking Officer at NBO, said “The Al Kanz scheme has been designed to help customers feel in control while giving them comfort and financial security with the added perk of winning valuable cash prizes. Each year, we carefully evaluate the scheme to determine how best we can help customers save more for the future. The expression on winner’s faces is truly priceless and it is incredibly gratifying to help them along their journey towards leading more rewarding lives.”

This year’s Al Kanz Scheme will see 4 customers win a total of OMR 1 Million, giving away double the prize money of the 2018 scheme. Two Mega draws will be held, one in June with two winners winning OMR 250,000 each, and the second in December with two winners also winning OMR 250,000 each.

In addition to the monthly draw, where 3 customers stand to win OMR 25,000 each across the Sultanate, exclusive draws will be conducted for Sadara giving away OMR 25,000 each to 2 winners every month, an exclusive draw for the Mazaya segment on a quarterly basis giving away OMR 15,000 each to 5 winners, as well as Youth draw giving away OMR 100 to 105 winners every quarter.

NBO will also reward all customers who transfer their salary to the bank with a monthly draw wherein 50 customers stand to win OMR 500 each. There will also be a special draw celebrating the 49th National Day.

In addition, Instant draw for 10 winners every month will be held across all branches, giving both customers and non-customers an opportunity to win OMR 500 each. All they need to do is to be present at the location during the monthly draw.

Introduced in 1995, Al Kanz Savings Account has been instilling a savings culture through motivating customers with numerous cash prizes. Customers are automatically eligible for the monthly prize draws by maintaining an average minimum balance of OMR 100 in their Al Kanz Savings account.