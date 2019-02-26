National Bank of Oman Offers Different Ways to Get ‘Badeel’

Badeel cards are contactless, allowing customers to ‘tap and go’ at over 5,000 terminals across the Sultanate and can be used internationally, given the symbol is available.

Making it even easier and convenient, National Bank of Oman (NBO) is offering customers different ways to get its full-range of pre-paid cards ‘Badeel’. Used for day-to-day purchases, online transactions and bill payments, the re-loadable cards can be easily obtained by calling the call centre, NBO’s mobile app, and by visiting any of the NBO branches.

Badeel cards are contactless, allowing customers to ‘tap and go’ at over 5,000 terminals across the Sultanate and can be used internationally, given the symbol is available. The general cards as well as Badeel Youth and Badeel Family are designed to suit the different needs of the customers and offer a new, easier and safer way to pay. Contactless transactions are faster and more secured as the card never leaves the customers’ hands. Featuring a 3D secure capability and a Chip and Pin technology as all NBO cards, Badeel ensures control and safety on all electronic transactions.

Abdul Karim Al Hinai, Head of Alternative Channels at NBO said, “The move towards cashless solutions is on the rise, customers are now looking for easier faster ways to manage their finances hassle free. As people’s lives are getting busier, it is our responsibility to make our products more accessible and give our customers different ways to obtain them. We are committed to solutions that are innovative and digitally advanced while providing a seamless experience, a simple phone call, a request on the mobile app or just a walk to any of the branches is all what’s required.”

The first-of-its-kind prepaid cards in the Sultanate can be managed through the mobile app and are Mastercard enabled and accepted worldwide. Customers will also continue to earn Nuqati points with every transaction made, in addition to receiving special offers from NBO’s numerous retail partners.