National Bank of Oman Puts Customers in Control With Badeel Family

NBO - Badeel Family Launch.

Follow > Disable alert for National Bank of Oman Follow >

National Bank of Oman (NBO) has launched Badeel Family Prepaid Cards, an effortless way for customers to manage their family’s finances including groceries, clothing, utilities, and entertainment. The first-of-its-kind prepaid cards in the Sultanate are fully customisable and allow customers to apply for up to 6 cards. Badeel Family is the third generation of prepaid cards rolled out by the Bank earlier this year.

Badeel family prepaid cards allows customers ways to better manage and track their family finances 24 hours a day from anywhere. It gives them the ability to restrict purchases by merchant category, for example grocery stores or fuel stations in addition to limiting the amount spent per day, all with just a push of a button.

Manageable through NBO’s Mobile App, customers can apply, activate, top up and view available balances. These secure cards can be utilised by families looking for a convenient way to manage their children’s monthly allowances, split budgets, or disburse funds to household staff. They can use it everywhere MasterCard is accepted.

Abdul Karim Al Hinai, DGM - Digital Banking at NBO said, “Following the successful launch of our first prepaid cards, Badeel General Purpose and Badeel Youth, we realized there was an opportunity to better support a wider range of customers, specifically families. Managing the financial logistics of running a household and all its family members is something we want to simplify and streamline for our customers.”

He added, “We remain committed to offering innovative and digitally-led solutions to empower customers to adapt to today’s changing times. We are providing an enhanced and seamless banking experience, which gives them the freedom to manage their money as part of their lifestyle, through customising usage settings with the touch of a finger.”

All Badeel cards are Mastercard enabled, accepted worldwide and secure by using Chip and Pin technology and 3D secure. They are also contactless allowing customers to just ‘tap and go’ at over 5,000 terminals across the Sultanate, marking a milestone for the country’s payment infrastructure. All this with no additional transaction fee. Customers will also continue to earn Nuqati points with every transaction.

As the Sultanate continues its transition towards a more cashless society, NBO remains steadfast in its promise to be Oman’s ‘bank of choice’ with forward-thinking and competitive financial solutions. The Badeel Family Prepaid card is a reflection of the Bank’s strive for excellence and its growing range of digital solutions that enrich the daily lives of its customers.