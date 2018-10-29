National Bonds Launches Savings Drive to Celebrate World Savings Day

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, CEO of National Bonds

Follow > Disable alert for National Bonds Follow >

National Bonds will celebrate World Savings Day 2018 with a savings initiative to stimulate savings in the UAE.

World Savings Day was created to increase the public’s awareness of the importance of savings. Celebrated around the world, the day aims to promote the virtues of putting money aside. For more than 90 years, the World Savings and Retail Banking Institute has promoted the advantages of saving through financial literacy initiatives.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, CEO of National Bonds, said: “Saving is a key aspect of any successful economy and every individual has a role to play. Aside from contributing to the collective good, saving is imperative for us as individuals. Saving incrementally does not only make financial sense but also helps boost overall wellbeing - money worries are a leading cause of stress both regionally and globally.

To combat this, we’re launching a World Savings Day drive in a bid to get more people saving. This World Savings Day, we’re challenge UAE residents to save more. Whether its topping up existing savings or opening an account, National Bonds is calling on the UAE to act. We’re asking our customers to save more while looking to non-savers to take that all-important step to achieve financial stability,” he added.

To drive savings, National Bonds is opening its branch in Dubai from 8am – 12am on the 31 October. To incentivize would-be savers, the UAE’s leading investment and savings firm is offering the first 100 customers to the branch savings bonds worth thousands. In addition, a host of giveaways will be on offer throughout the day.

Customers who commit to saving AED 5,000 or more, register to myPlan, or refer-a-friend will automatically be entered into a prize draw. The draw will take place at the branch at 5:00pm.

Children are also encouraged to attend the branch with child-friendly entertainment on offer from 6:00pm – 12:00am Entertainment will include face painting, games and World Saving Day gifts.

The theme of World Savings Day 2018 is ‘Share your Dreams’. Share the hashtags #WhatDoYouWishFor? And WorldSavingsDay2018 on Twitter and share your savings wish. Why not share a picture, a video, a song – be creative this World Savings Day.

The National Bonds savings drive will begin on 31 October 2018 at its Al Wasel Road branch (973 Al Wasel Rd – Dubai). For more information please visit the National Bonds website: www.nationalbonds.ae.