National Media Council to Host Interactive Session on India UAE Ties at Sharjah Book Fair

Sharjah International Book Fair

The National Media Council (NMC) will host a program at the Sharjah International Book Fair on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 6 pm on India UAE Relations, featuring renowned Indian author and politician Dr. Shashi Tharoor and Indian Ambassador to the UAE HE Navdeep Suri.

Slated to take place at the SIBF Ball Room, the program will include speeches by both Dr. Tharoor and Mr. Suri, followed by an open discussion with the audience on all aspects of the robust strategic partnership between the UAE and India. Dr. Tharoor will also place the bilateral relations in the larger context of the age-old ties between the Arab world and India, dating back to thousands of years.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Indian diplomat, writer and politician, is currently a member of Indian Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs. Formerly, he served as a minister of state for external affairs, during which he was in charge of running India’s diplomacy in the Gulf region. Author of 18 books of both fiction and non-fiction including two on India’s foreign policy and diplomacy, Dr Tharoor is one of the globally best-known Indian writers.

A scholar-politician, Dr. Tharoor served the United Nations for a long time, and was its Undersecretary General when he left the world body. In 2007, He contested election to the post of UN Secretary General as a nominee of the Government of India, but finished second out of the seven candidates behind Ban Ki-Moon.

Shajahan Madampat, an Indian writer and Media Advisor to National Media Council, will moderate the session.