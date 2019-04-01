National Travel and Tourism Wins Amadeus Oman Football Tournament

Amadeus is a leading transaction processor and provider of advanced technology solutions forthe global travel and tourism industry.
Customer groups include travel providers (e.g airlines, hotels, rail, car rental, ferries, etc.),travel sellers (travel agencies and websites), and travel buyers (corporations and individualtravellers).
The group operates a transaction-based business model and processed more than 670 millionbillable travel transactions in 2009.
Amadeus has central sites in Madrid (corporate headquarters and marketing), Nice(development) and Erding (Operations – data processing centre) and regional offices in Miami,Buenos Aires, Bangkok and Dubai. At a market level, Amadeus maintains customer operationsthrough 72 local Amadeus Commercial Organisations covering 195 countries.
Amadeus is listed on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges and tradesunder the symbol “AMS.MC”. For the year ended 31 December 2009, the company reportedrevenues of EUR 2,461 million and EBITDA of EUR 894 million. The Amadeus group employsover 10,200 employees worldwide, with 123 nationalities represented at the central offices.
Less...
Contact Information:
Villa 43, Sector E-26, Plot 1,
19th Street, Al Mourour Road,
P.O. Box 46969,
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates