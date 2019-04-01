National Travel and Tourism Wins Amadeus Oman Football Tournament

During the event

Amadeus hosted its second football tournament for members of the travel industry in Oman, with National Travel and Tourism (NTT) emerging as the triumphant team.

Held at Muscat Club – Wadi Al Kabir, the football tournament saw 12 teams compete against each other, with 15 matches completed in one day. Agencies with participating teams include Majan International Agencies; Khimji’s House of Travel; Akbar Travels Of India; Al Hashar Travel and Tourism; National Travel and Tourism; Bahwan Travel Agencies; Fahad Express Travel and Tourism; Airborne Travel and Tourism; Althabat Travel; Oman United Agencies; Easy Travel, and King Travel.

NTT faced off against Althabat Travel in the final match, winning 2-1.

Najeem Al Balushi, of Majan International Agencies, was named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament, and Hassan Al Maashari, of Althabat Travel, won Best Player.

Louis Arnaud, Country Manager Oman at Amadeus, said: “It was great to feel so much energy and positive vibes during this passionate football tournament. Amadeus is committed to being a solid partner for the travel industry, which includes relationship-building activities that bring the community together and build bonds amongst peers. Our second football tournament was a success, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in the future.”