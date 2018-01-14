NBK and Tekfen Sign Sale and Purchase Agreement

According to the agreement, NBK Automobiles will supply Tekfen Construction,with 30 units of 2035 S Actros tractor head and 20 units of 4031 K Actros tipper.

Nasser Bin Khaled (NBK) Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, has entered into an agreement with Tekfen Construction, a subsidiary of Turkey-based Tekfen Holding and one of the leading international contracting and construction companies, for the supply of 50 Mercedes-Benz Actros trucks.

According to the agreement, NBK Automobiles will supply Tekfen Construction,with 30 units of 2035 S Actros tractor head and 20 units of 4031 K Actros tipper. Out of the 50 units,30 are with trailers. The Actros trucks will help the giant construction company fulfill various construction and trading works in Qatar.

Sheikh Faleh bin Nawaf Al Thani, Operations director – Auto, at Nasser Bin Khaled Holding said: “We are pleased to partner with Tekfen Construction, one of the largest construction groups working in Qatar and contribute to their development plans for Qatar. Tekfen Construction is handling major big projects in Qatar including FIFA 2022 world Cup stadium and relevant projects. NBK Automobiles and Mercedes-Benzare committed to these national advancements through providing the ‘Actros’ range of heavy duty vehicles which will deliver as per expectations.”

“These reliable and efficient trucks have been designed to set new benchmarks for long distance transport, with a multitude of new productivity, comfort and safety features that guarantee a cost-effective experience”, Sheikh Faleh added.

Mehmet Ramiz KOZAKCI from Tekfen Construction said: “Tekfen Construction is playing a majorrolein Qatar’s development projects, and relying on a partner such as Mercedes-Benz is fundamental to fulfil our needs and requirements. We are proud to sign this agreement with Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles to provide us with such reliable trucks that are a major factor in delivering our projects”.

Tekfen Construction, a subsidiary of Turkey-based Tekfen Holding is undertaking giant projects in Qatar including major expressways, roads, tunnels, railway track and Al Thumama Stadium which is one of the main stadiums that will host FIFA 2022 matches in Qatar.

The Actros rises to the challenge of every task. Proven robustness and flexibility, from light-duty to super heavy-duty sectors, make the Actros an all-round solution. Thanks to its sturdy, proven components, even the harshest conditions become easy to handle, ensuring a safe and comfortable ride for drivers and goods alike.

Appreciated by a wide variety of loyal customers, the Mercedes-Benz Actros has become the most-frequently sold truck in the region. All parts of the Actros – from the engine to the headlamps – are designed to the highest EU safety standards with quality made in Germany. This ensures that Mercedes-Benz trucks measure up to international standards of efficiency and reliability – both today and in the future.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers, and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.

Source: The Peninsula