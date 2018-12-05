NBO Announces New Head of Sadara Wealth Management

Wessam Al Asfoor, Head of its privilege and private banking division, Sadara Wealth Management at NBO

The National Bank of Oman (NBO) welcomes Wessam Al Asfoor as the Head of its privilege and private banking division, Sadara Wealth Management. Sadara customers enjoy a suite of investments, products and services, preferential rates and fees on products and special privileges and benefits, including a dedicated personal relationship manager, alongside personal advisory by private bankers.

“Attracting and developing local talent continues to be a priority for us as we look to support Oman’s wider socioeconomic objectives and promote national talents. We are thrilled to welcome back Wessam to our family. As NBO continues to expand Sadara’s operations across the Sultanate, we are confident that Wessam will help drive the business forward,” said Sayyid Wasfi Al Said, Acting CEO at NBO. “Our people are the foundation of our growth. They are the source of our excitement about our future.”

Al Asfoor brings with him more than eight years’ experience, the majority of which is in wealth management. His most recent position was Head of Sales and Services at alizz Islamic Bank. Between 2012 and 2016 Al Asfoor held positions at NBO’s Sadara Wealth Management. His key skills include performance and portfolio management alongside leadership and time management.

Al Asfoor said, “I am delighted to be returning to NBO to head up Sadara. I am joining at an exciting time, Sadara is expanding its digital offering, allowing customers to have direct access to products, services and real-time information about their portfolio. I am looking forward to head a team that allows customers to make informed financial decisions.”

Al Asfoor earned a Master’s Degree in Finance at Curtin University of Technology in Australia and has an International Certificate in Wealth Management – Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments (CISI).