NBO Headquarters Recognised for Innovation Excellence as Commercial Project of the Year at Dossier Construction’s Awards

National Bank of Oman (NBO) clinched the coveted “Commercial Project of the Year” award for its head office in Athaiba during the recently held Dossier Construction’s Infrastructure Summit. Inspired by Oman’s rich heritage, the flagship headquarters combines tradition and innovation, while offering high quality commercial space. Since opening its doors a year ago on the 47th National Day, the architectural masterpiece has become a landmark in Muscat’s skyline.

The Dossier Construction’s Infrastructure Awards recognise excellence in the delivery of building, civil engineering, infrastructure projects and real estate. Nasser Al Rashdi, General Manager - Chief Commercial Banking Officer at NBO said, “I am honored to receive this award on behalf of NBO and our partners who have helped make this project that embodies our aspirational values a living reality. Our headquarters is a balanced fusion of Omani culture and high-standard functionality to provide world-class customer service”.

He added, “Our headquarters is the hub for innovation that is equipped to serve our customers with state-of-art technology to meet and exceed their expectations. Creating an invigorating environment, it aims to inspire all who walk through its doors.”

Showcasing key cultural and topographical elements that define Oman, the imposing structure is a joint venture between LOM and partner architects Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers (IJAE). Designed to international specifications and standards with a total area of approximately 50,000 sqm across nine floors, the building is positioned diagonally to maximise the spectacular views of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. The dramatic central atrium is inspired by Oman’s wadi gorges, reinterpreted in a contemporary idiom to create a multi-functional facility. A key feature of the head office is the complex façade built with a mix of local Omani limestone blocks, which reflects the terrain of the local mountainous landscape. Its scale and location make this one of the most impressive new buildings in Oman in recent years.