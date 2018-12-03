NBO Sponsors Avenir Career Expo to Inspire Indian Youth in Oman

National Bank of Oman (NBO) Sponsored the Avenir – Career Expo 2018, organised by The Indian School in Maabela. The two-day event saw more than 10,000 students from Indian schools across Oman meet with representatives from 150 reputed colleges, universities, vocational and technical institutions from around the world. The expo was also attended by Indian Ambassador Shri Munu Mahawar, as well as CEOs from leading companies in Oman, such as Omantel CEO Talal bin Saeed Al Mamari. Attendees participated in lively discussions on higher education and career planning, featuring renowned author and motivational speaker Shiv Khera.

Faizal Mohamed Eledath, Chief Transformation Officer at NBO and one of the panelists at the event, said, “Future generations need to be well equipped with knowledge to understand how best to translate their aspirations into reality and contribute to the future growth and development of not just India, but of the world. At NBO, we believe that sharing our experiences and ambitions to inspire young people and guide them to follow the path to success, is part of what makes us grow together as a community and as people.”

As one of the largest expat populations in Oman, the Indian community is part and parcel of the social fabric of the country. NBO has partnered with Axis Bank, one of the largest and most trusted banks in India, to bring the best of both worlds through Non Resident Indian (NRI) Banking Services. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of products including Transaction Accounts, Global Debit Cards, Multi Branch banking facilities, Fixed Deposits and Home Loans in India through NBO branches in Oman. In addition, dedicated Relationship Managers provide customised banking services tailored to customers’ investment and protection needs as an expatriate living in the Sultanate.