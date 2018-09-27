Nestlé Pledges Increase in Recycled Plastics in the EU

Nestlé’s announcement today contributes to the voluntary pledging exercise on recycled content by the European Commission.

Nestlé has today pledged to make a significant increase in the amount of recycled plastics it uses in some of its packaging in the European Union.

By 2025, bottles, PET layer in laminates, caps on glass jars and tins, trays for meat products and shrink films for display trays will all contain at least between 25% and 50% recycled material, depending on the packaging type.

The pledge comes following Nestlé’s global packaging ambition announced in April this year, where the company aims to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or re-usable by 2025.

“I am proud that we are already taking first concrete steps to achieve our packaging ambitions,’ said Marco Settembri, Nestlé CEO for Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa. “Nestlé supports the Plastics Strategy of the European Union. We share the vision that no plastic packaging ends up in the environment. Recyclable packaging, good recycling infrastructure and more use of recycled material will help us close the loop.”

Marco Settembri underlined Nestlé's determination by handing over the pledge in person to the European Commission today.